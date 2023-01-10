Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan turns a year old today and he is undoubtedly among the highest-paid actors in the industry for the brand value he offers. The actor's last film Vikram Vedha was cold at the box office but before that he gave blockbusters like War and Super 30. However, the actor has some interesting upcoming films fans are eagerly waiting for. Hrithik made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster hit Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000 next to Ameesha Patel. He next featured in films like Fiza and Mission Kashmir which were not hits but his performances in these films were appreciated by critics. Hrithik Roshan Breaks the Internet As He Shows Off His Chiselled and Ripped Body (View Pic).

Hrithik next went on to star in Karan Johar's star-studded family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham which also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kajol in major roles. The Kaabil actor's career took off when his father Rakesh Roshan directed him in 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya which went on to be the highest-grossing film of that year. The actor has several hits like Dhoom 2 (2006), Jodha Akhbar (2008), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Agneepath (2012), Bang Bang (2014), Kaabil (2017), Super 30 (2019), War (2019) under his name. On Hrithik Roshan's 49th Birthday, let's take a look at every upcoming movie of the Bollywood superstar.

Fighter

After Bang Bang and War, Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan reunite for yet another big-budget actioner titled Fighter. The film is currently being shot in Assam and it also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in major roles. The release date from the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi in 2023 shifted to Republic Day 2024, booked for the 25th of Jan 2024.

War 2

Siddharth Anand earlier announced the sequel of War in October 2021. The actioner will star Hrithik Roshan who will be one of the leading faces of YRF's spy-verse films series. This means Hrithik has yet another blockbuster to deliver.

Krrish 4

Krrish (2006) is one of the most loved superhero franchises of Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan has been the face of this franchise from the beginning and now his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is keen to make the fourth instalment of this franchise, that is Krrish 4.

Hrithik Roshan might also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which might well connect each other in YRF's spyverse. LatestLY and the team wish the Greek God a blessed birthday. Keep entertaining fans with your upcoming films in the years to come.

