The third part in the hit comedy franchise Fukrey will be released in theatres on September 7, the makers announced on Tuesday. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment shared the release date of Fukrey 3 on Twitter along with the film's official posters. Fukrey 3: Director Mrighdeep Lamba Pens Thank You Note As It’s a Wrap for Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s Film.

"Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023," the production banner posted.

Fukrey 3 Release Date

The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends, played by Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money. It also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji. Fukrey 3: Ali Fazal Shares A Picture From The Sets Of The Film.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba returns as the director after helming the first two parts -- Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017).