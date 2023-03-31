Gaslight starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the movie is touted to be a mystery-thriller. The premise of the flick revolves around a physically challenged girl, played by Sara, who returns to her royal family estate after 15 years to visit her estranged father, only to find him missing. Having said that, as per early reviews, Gaslight has received lukewarm response from critics. Moviegoers have claimed that the plot of the movie is predictable. Here, check out review roundup of the film below. Gaslight Trailer: Disabled Sara Ali Khan Seeks Answers in This Murder Mystery Co-Starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh (Watch Video).

Firstpost: "The other problem with Gaslight is how it wants to be a step ahead of the audience. The moment you think the reveal is over and it’s the end, it throws yet another twist that seems more inconsequential than imaginative. And no matter how hard Vikrant Massey tries, he’s shot down by the vague material. Coming to Sara Ali Khan, after Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1, Gaslight isn’t a performance she would remember as horrible for sure. If that’s enough light for her for the time being."

News18: "Unfortunately, Gaslight is weak on the performance front. Sara Ali Khan shines in the climax but appears to have more or less similar expressions throughout the film. Given that this is her first non-chirpy role, it seems like she wanted to keep a straight face to ensure an intense mood but in some places, in some scenes, it doesn’t work in her favour." Gaslight Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh's Disney+ Hotstar Film!

Scroll: "Gaslight creates a trail of bread crumbs that is easy enough to follow for anybody paying close attention. When the truth is revealed, a host of questions arise, never to be answered. One of them has to do with the size of the estate itself, which might have made the dark deed at the heart of the narrative easy enough to conceal. The title proves oddly apt: who is being gaslit never in doubt."

Times Now: "Pavan Kirpalani tries his best to give us a memorable thriller film but the script holds him back a bit. Gujarat's Wankaner Palace is perhaps the biggest reason the horror element works out for the film. While Sara has been given the lead role, Vikrant and Chitrangda shine bright throughout."

