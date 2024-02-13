Actress Saiyami Kher is set to headline director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film. The project is an author-backed role exploring a woman-oriented subject, is poised to captivate audiences and is scheduled to be a Netflix Original. Neeraj Pandey handpicked Saiyami for the pivotal role following her outstanding performance in Ghoomer. Their successful partnership in the hit series Special Ops has paved the way for their reunion in the upcoming season. Saiyami Kher Prefers Director’s Approval Over Social Media Feedback, Ghoomer Actress Says ‘It Doesn’t Bother Me’.

According to sources: "The film will begin shooting from February 15, the production team gears up for a 30-day shooting schedule, ensuring the film's timely completion and delivery of a high-quality cinematic masterpiece.” “They are planning to shoot the entire film in one go. There will be no break. It will be a Netflix original."

Saiyami made her 2015 debut with the Telugu film Rey and appeared in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Punjabi folklore Mirza Sahiban-based Hindi film Mirzya. In 2020, she appeared in Mayank Sharma's web series Breathe alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In 2021, she starred alongside Nagarjuna in the action film Wild Dog. In 2023, Sayami was featured in R Balki's Ghoomer.

