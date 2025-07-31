Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu in a playful video showcased how life has taken a tender turn for her "Mr. Macho," Karan Singh Grover, ever since he became a father to their baby girl Devi. Bipasha shared a video on Instagram, where her husband Karan and daughter Devi are seen twinning in blue. ‘Toxic People Point Fingers’: Bipasha Basu Shares Cryptic Post After Mika Singh’s Accusations of Unprofessional Behaviour on ‘Dangerous’ Set (See Pic)

Bipasha Basu Shares a Heartfelt Video on Instagram – See Post

The father-daughter duo are seen standing in front of a mirror and dancing. Behind the camera is Bipasha, who is heard telling Karan: “Papa, hold your dress and dance. Father of a girl child. This is your life now Mr. Macho.” “Girl Dad #girldad,” she wrote as the caption. Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of their film Alone and the two soon fell in love. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016. In August 2022, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover. Bipasha Basu Birthday: Pics of the Actress With Her Daughter and Hubby that are Super Adorable.

Bipasha Basu’s Film Journey: From ‘Ajnabee’ to Web Series Comeback

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with the thriller Ajnabee in 2001. She gained wider attention with the erotic thriller Jism in 2003 and went on to star in films like No Entry, Dhoom 2, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Race, and Bachna Ae Haseeno. In the 2010s, she made a mark in the horror genre with films such as Raaz 3D, Aatma, Creature 3D, and Alone. After taking a break from acting, Bipasha returned to the screen in 2020 with the web series Dangerous, a crime thriller co-starring Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, and Nitin Arora. ‘We Need Our Separate Rooms’: Mika Singh Calls Out Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover for ‘Unnecessary Drama’ and Delays on ‘Dangerous’ Set.

Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi’s Favourite Person

In June, Bipasha revealed who her daughter Devi’s ‘favorite human’ is. She took to Instagram to wish her father, Hirak Basu, on his birthday and revealed that he is her little girl’s favorite person. For the caption, the Phir Hera Pheri actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best Father in the world Stay healthy, happy , witty, funny joyous forever We all are so lucky to have you as our Papa… Devi’s favourite Human- Her Dadu.” The actress also added The Kiboomers’ popular track I Love You Daddy, as a background score for the video.

