Singer Mika Singh, who co-produced the 2020 web series Dangerous starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, has recently spoken out about the couple's behaviour during filming and the reason why he gave up on producing any project. According to Mika, while they were shooting in London, Bipasha and Karan created unnecessary drama on set and delay in production, which caused the planned three-month shoot to stretch into six months. This delay, he claims, led to a huge waste of money.

Mika Singh Slams Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover for Creating Drama on ‘Dangerous’ Set

Speaking on the podcast, KADAK, "I took a team of 50 to London for a month long schedule. However, it extended to two months. Karan and Bipasha created a lot of drama. They were a married couple so I booked a single room for them. But, they were like, 'No, we need our separate rooms.' I didn't understand the logic. They then demanded to shift to a different hotel. We did that as well." Mika revealed that he had originally planned to cast Karan and a newcomer for the series to keep the budget in check, but Bipasha insisted on being a part of the project. He added, "Later, when we were shooting for a stunt scene, Karan Singh Grover fractured his leg. They even created issues while dubbing the film. They were giving excuses that they have sore throat and other things. I couldn’t understand the drama, especially when they were paid for their work."

Mika also mentioned that despite signing a contract which included a kissing scene, Bipasha and Karan refused to do it. "These stars fall on the feet of big producers like Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films and keep praising them for even te tiniest roles, but their attitude changes when it comes to smaller producers. Aren't these producers also spending money?" added Mika.

Mika Singh Reveals Why He No Longer Wants to Produce

