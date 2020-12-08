As a part of the green India challenge, actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday, took part in a tree plantation drive and greeted Telengana Rashtra Samithi MP Santosh Kumar on the occasion of his birthday at Shilparamam here. Participating in the tree plantation drive, Dutt planted saplings and said awareness on environmental protection and plantation of saplings should become a part of every person's daily life. Kangana Ranaut Meets Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad to Check on His Health, Is Pleasantly Surprised to See Him ‘Handsome and Healthy’ (View Tweet)

He also spoke about the lawmaker's green India challenge programme and heaped praises on it. "I heard about Santosh's green India challenge program earlier. It is great and an ideal program among India in promoting and developing awareness about greenery," he said. After planting the sapling on the occasion, Dutt called to civilians to follow the path to protect greenery. Torbaaz Trailer: Sanjay Dutt Is Back, Will Play A Determined Cricket Coach In This Netflix Action Drama (Watch Video)

Check Out Sanjay Dutt's Tweet Below:

I feel fortunate that I could join you in this great initiative. We get everything from our environment, it's high time that we start taking proper care of nature! #GreenIndiaChallenge https://t.co/GotBQFDgcj — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 7, 2020

Santosh Kumar thanked everyone who planted trees at the occasion and requested everyone to take care of their saplings until they grow into trees.

Kumar made a call to encourage at least three persons to plant trees as the part of green India challenge.