Gulabo Sitabo: 5 Characters Who Leave the Most Impact in Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Black Comedy, Ranked on Impact (SPOILER ALERT)

If you are planning to watch Gulabo Sitabo and haven't done so yet, what exactly are you doing? Leave everything aside and start watching this delightful black comedy right now. While it may not be Shoojit Sircar's best attempt at going light-hearted - Piku still holds the top place - Gulabo Sitabo is easily a fine effort by the director. It narrates the story of unbridled greed that's driven by ego, poverty and desperation and yet plays away the darkness with the humour. Gulabo Sitabo benefits from Sircar's sublime direction and Juhi Chaturvedi's enjoyable script. Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy.

Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, along with Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala. The movie revolves around Mirza and Baankey, and how their persistent feud causes such a chaos that even they can't escape from it. Mirza is the octogenarian landlord of an ancestral mansion in Lucknow called Fatima Mahal. Baankey is one of the few tenants who stays in the mansion. And they are always at loggerheads with each other, with fault on both the sides. But when their fight goes beyond the walls of the mansion, it allows outsiders with their own greedy intentions to use the feud to their advantage.

What makes Gulabo Sitabo such a different watch is that while it is a family entertainer, all the main characters are highly flawed and keeps that trait till the very end. Let's look at the five important characters who leaves the most impact in how the events turn, ranked from the Least to the Most Impactful. Needless to say, HUGE SPOILERS AHEAD!

Baankey

Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo

Played By: Ayushmann Khurrana

He might be the reason why the whole mess begin with, having punched a hole in the common toilet accidentally. He does a little fraud in his flour-mill business and doesn't pay the rent, even if it's just Rs 30. He also instigates the rest of the tenants against Mirza and makes them agree for getting the mansion declared as an archaeological point of interest, for getting LIG accommodation. But even though Baankey thinks he is outplaying Mirza, he is being outplayed rather, losing his rented house, and his girlfriend in the end. Still he has his family with him, which you cannot say about his enemy. Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Heartfelt Note Praising His Gulabo Sitabo Co-star Amitabh Bachchan (View Post).

Gyanesh

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vijay Raaz in Gulabo Sitabo

Played By: Vijay Raaz

Both Gyanesh, a corrupt employee of the archaeology department, and Christopher (Brijendra Kala), a lawyer who deals with property matters, are attracted to the incentives associated with Fatima Mahal. Yet what makes Gyanesh takes precedence over Christopher is that the latter was brought into the game by Mirza unwittingly, while the former pushed himself into chaos, and trapped Baankey to play by his rules. He is someone who you cannot trust at all, which he proves by betraying Baankey in the end, after using his help to get the mansion labelled as a historical site. He would have even slept someone with his daughter's age if it wasn't for the fact that he is suffering from pyorrhea. Since his plans never come to fruition, Gyanesh ranks at fourth in the list. Though his presence at Fatima Begum's birthday party in the finale could have interesting possibilities...

Guddo

Srishti Shrivastava in Gulabo Sitabo

Played By: Srishti Shrivastava

Guddo, who is Baankey's younger sister, is perhaps the shrewdest, smartest person in Fatima Mahal. Not to mention, the most educated too. Like her brother, she is also pretty flawed, by making men dance to her tunes using sex and intimidation as her tools. Even though Baankey often undermines her, Guddo has a better grasp on the politics involved around Fatima Mahal than him, partnering with both Gyanesh and Christopher, both agreeing that she is good. If it was not for the final unexpected twist that no one thought would happen, there was a chance that she could have been the biggest winner of them all.

Mirza

Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo

Played By: Amitabh Bachchan

Oh, what an unapologetic character this man is! Despite nearing 80 and walking with a stoop, Mirza's greed and selfishness has no limits. He is childless and yet he is waiting for his wife, the Begum, to die so that he can own the mansion in his name. He admits to Baankey that he only married Begum, who is 15 years older to him and was in love with someone else, because he wanted Fatima Mahal. The Begum's relatives even cut off ties with her when she married him, so imagine the kind of reputation Mirza had in his youth too. Mirza, while greedy, is also not worldly-wise enough to realise the true value of his possessions, often getting bested for a lower price. Ultimately, it was his greed itself that led to his downfall, as his desperate attempts to sell the mansion awaken the most cunning player of the game.

Fatima Begum

Farrukh Jafar in Gulabo Sitabo

Played by: Farrukh Jafar

Every game needs a winner, and in the race to who will take over Fatima Mahal, it is someone who is least expected to participate forget win. Everyone thinks the Begum, who is in her mid-nineties, doesn't have it to survive the next morning. Her husband actually hopes for that. She can't even walk properly. That doesn't mean that she isn't aware of what Mirza is upto. So imagine their shock when Begum leaves her greedy spouse and tenants to be with her lost lover. While Baankey might be shocked as to who would elope at her age, Fatima has finally managed to get the happiness she wants in the property she loves the most, that she shared with the man she loved the most. And to think, it was Mirza himself who inadvertently pushed her to ditch him for Mr Abdul Rehman.

