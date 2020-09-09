It's Akshay Kumar's birthday today and the idea of running a marathon of all his Khiladi movies sounds like a promising idea. He made the notion of fitness so popular in Bollywood and his dedication and sincerity is unmatched. While the actor will have a working birthday in Scotland where he's currently shooting for his next, Bell Bottom, his B-town contemporaries and admirers are doing their bit to make this special day more memorable for him. Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why The Superstar Is A Box Office Wizard.

Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh and Diljit Dosanjh took to their Twitter accounts to share warm birthday greetings for the man of the hour and extend their heartwarming wishes on his birthday. While Khiladi Kumar will have a rather intimate celebration with his family this year, let's have a look at how Bollywood is wishing its most bankable star currently. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s Suave Look As RAW Agent In The Upcoming Spy Thriller Released By Makers On His Birthday!

Ajay Devgn

Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come🎉@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/iwPNxnLTOe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2020

Parineeti Chopra

To my FAVOURITE co-star and human being - You set new standards of humility, discipline and work ethic everyday. Happppy bday @akshaykumar !! 💕💕💕 (Using this opportunity to share this epiccc throwback!) pic.twitter.com/CSEwCetP7q — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 9, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh

Happy Happy Birthday To One & ONLY KHILADIYON KE KHILADI @akshaykumar Sir 😊👏🏼👏🏼 Keep Inspiring Sir ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/3Zps6xo6tO — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 9, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

Happpppy bdayyyy @akshaykumar sir ! Wishing you the happiest healthiest year ❤️ thankyou for inspiring us with your hard work and disciplined lifestyle. Stay blessed always 😊😊 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 9, 2020

Tisca Chopra

Hope you have a crackling birthday @akshaykumar!! Your evolution as an actor, the solid work ethic & tremendous discipline sets the bar so very high .. Have your best year yet, can’t wait to see you on the big screen again.. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar has a steady lineup of his future releases. The actor in fact is among the few ones in Bollywood who has resumed working amid the pandemic. Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re Raksha Bandhan and a web series on Amazon Prime are some of his upcoming interesting projects and we are hella excited for them.

