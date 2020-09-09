It's Akshay Kumar's birthday today and the idea of running a marathon of all his Khiladi movies sounds like a promising idea. He made the notion of fitness so popular in Bollywood and his dedication and sincerity is unmatched. While the actor will have a working birthday in Scotland where he's currently shooting for his next, Bell Bottom, his B-town contemporaries and admirers are doing their bit to make this special day more memorable for him. Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why The Superstar Is A Box Office Wizard.

Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh and Diljit Dosanjh took to their Twitter accounts to share warm birthday greetings for the man of the hour and extend their heartwarming wishes on his birthday. While Khiladi Kumar will have a rather intimate celebration with his family this year, let's have a look at how Bollywood is wishing its most bankable star currently. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s Suave Look As RAW Agent In The Upcoming Spy Thriller Released By Makers On His Birthday!

  Ajay Devgn

Parineeti Chopra

Diljit Dosanjh

Rakul Preet Singh

Tisca Chopra

Akshay Kumar has a steady lineup of his future releases. The actor in fact is among the few ones in Bollywood who has resumed working amid the pandemic. Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re Raksha Bandhan and a web series on Amazon Prime are some of his upcoming interesting projects and we are hella excited for them.

 

