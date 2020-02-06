Happy Rose Day 2020 Songs: Best Romantic Bollywood Tracks to Dedicate to Your Bae During This Mushy Valentine Week! (Watch Videos)

Roses, Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: File Image, Movie Still)

Valentine's Day 2020 is around the corner. You must have already figured that out, thanks to the posts and memes on social media. Every year, this occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm in various ways. But it is not just the VDay that is celebrated. But also the rest of the days that come attached to it. In India, the week of love is celebrated from a week in advance. One of the days from this is the Rose day. Rose Day 2020 Date and Significance: Meaning of Different Coloured Roses and Celebrations Associated to the First Day of Valentine Week.

Yes, there is a thing called like that which we feel is pretty much cool! It is important to remind each other of the love and care that we have in the heart. In the age of social media buzz and hectic schedules, we tend to forget to express the admiration for our dear ones. However, we can make up for it with some old-world romantic antics. What can be better than the flower of love, rose? So, on this occasion give your partner a lush red rose to express but not without these tracks embedded below. Rose Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rose Day 2020 With Beautiful Photos, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Gulabi

Make your "shaam gulabi" with this light-hearted, flirty song. The new song is perfect for the V-day mood.

Gulabi Aankhein

The track is for all those who are still into the old Bollywood music albums. Honestly, this song can never go old, no matter what age you are.

Gulaabo

Be mushy and outgoing for your dearest "gulaabo". Play this song just to give your shenanigans a musical backing!

Khilte Hai Gul Yaha

The track has a beautiful way of expressing admiration. Another way of going a bit old school with louuu!

We know it is somewhat cheesy for some of the practical hearts out there! But then we also know that such old school romantic ways of charming have never really gone wrong! Especially when you are a Bollywood lover, you cannot really deny that we have grown up watching such cutesy songs to the core. Hence we have curated this list for you to amp up the mood. Play it on a mild volume while you re-confess your love for your beloved bae!