Rose Day 2020 Date and Significance: Meaning of Different Coloured Roses and Celebrations Associated to the First Day of Valentine Week

Happy Rose Day (Photo Credits: PxHere)

The month of romance and love is here. Come February we let the romantics inside us the stage and spread the joy of love, all as we commemorate Valentine's Day. The death anniversary of Saint Valentine's has been a reminder for humans that love is the most important and powerful thing that is worth fighting for. This celebration has extended into a weeklong festivity which begins on February 7 with Rose Day. Rose Day puts to the forefront the long-standing best friend of every romantic - rose. With each colour of the rose concealing a different message, it becomes imperative to understand the significance of Rose Day celebrations in Valentine's Week and also decode the meaning of each coloured rose. Happy Rose Day 2020 Wishes and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Rose GIF Images, Greetings and SMS to Send Your Loved One This Valentine Week.

When is Rose Day 2020?

Rose Day is the first day of Valentine's Week celebration and falls on February 7 every year. On this day, people share different coloured roses with their loved ones as a symbol of their love and admiration.

What Is the Meaning of Different Coloured Roses?

While Valentine's day revolves around the romantic love and the red rose was considered the main hero in this celebration, things have been changing in the current times. Each coloured rose signifies a different meaning and conveys a special message that is otherwise left unsaid. Here's what different coloured roses mean: Rose Colours and Their Significance For Rose Day 2020: Yellow, Pink or Red? Here's the Complete Colour Guide.

Red Rose - Love and romance Yellow Rose - Friendship and good health Pink Rose - Admiration and appreciation White Rose - New beginnings and spirituality Orange Rose - Passion and enthusiasm

Rose Day celebration marks the beginning of Valentine's week. It is particularly important as it makes way for people to express how they feel with a simple choice of coloured roses. In a time where we are too caught up with life to take a moment to cherish what we have, Valentine's Week gives us a much-needed outlet. So go all out this Rose Day and surprise your special ones in an easy and pure way!