Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film, Loveyapa. The romantic comedy directed by Advait Chandan stars Khushi Kapoor as the female lead and is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 7. Amid this, Aamir Khan, who announced his divorce from Kiran Rao in 2021, has reportedly found love again. Earlier, reports claimed that the PK actor was dating a woman from Bengaluru, and the latest update allegedly reveals her name. Aamir Khan in a Relationship? Reports Claim Actor Has Introduced His New Partner to Family.

Aamir Khan Dating Bengaluru Woman Named Gauri?

Aamir Khan, who will be turning 60, has reportedly found love for the third time and is rumoured to be dating a Bengaluru woman. A latest report in Pinkvilla claims that the mystery woman's name is Gauri, and she has no connections to the film industry. It was revealed that Aamir Khan is quite serious about his relationship and has made his new lady love meet his family. The report also revealed that everything went quite well during their meeting. Despite the seriousness of his relationship, the Bollywood superstar has chosen not to address it publicly.

Aamir Khan With His Family at Daughter Ira Khan’s Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Poznic Photography (@davidpoznic)

Aamir Khan on Love and Romance

The rumours regarding Aamir Khan's new romance come at a time when the actor is actively involved in the promotion of his son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa. During the trailer launch event of the film, the Bollywood superstar admitted that he is a die-hard romantic. He said, "Actually, mai bohot romantic aadmi hoon. Maa kasam, bohot romantic hoon. Bohot funny lagta hai bolte hue, but mere dono biwiyon see puch sakte hai ye baat." (I am a very romantic person. It may sound funny, but you can confirm with both by ex-wives). ‘I’m a Very Romantic Person, Ask Both My Ex-Wives’: Aamir Khan Reveals His Definition of True Love, Reflects on How Relationships Evolve (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta, and together they have two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. The couple, who tied the knot in 1986, decided to part ways in 2002. The actor later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and they have a son named Azad. The couple announced their divorce in 2021. Aamir Khan continues to maintain a good bond with both of his ex-wives.

