Aamir Khan recently made a special appearance at the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, Loveyapa. During the event, the actor shared his thoughts on love, revealing his romantic side and discussing his personal views on what true love means. Aamir also reflected on how his perception of love has evolved over time, highlighting how age brings a deeper understanding of such emotions. Mr Perfectionist said, “Actually main bohot romantic aadmi hoon. Ma kasam, main bohot romantic hoon. Bohot funny lagta hai bolte hue, but meri dono biwiyon se puch sakte hain aap yeh baat. Sach bol raha hoon (Actually, I am a very romantic person. I swear, I am very romantic. It sounds funny saying it, but you can ask both my wives about this. I am telling the truth.) He was married to Reena Dutta and later Kiran Rao. ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Launch Event: Aamir Khan Wishes Son Junaid Khan for His Upcoming Film Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘I Am Very Proud and Happy’.

Aamir even opened up about his favourite genre and said that all his romantic movies are his favourite films. "Main hoon uss type ka. I’m a very mushy, romantic person. Jo meri favourite films hain voh romantic films hain (I'm that type of person. I'm a very mushy, romantic person. The films I love the most are romantic films). Aur jab main romantic films dekhta hoon toh main ekdam kho jaata hoon, aur I’m a real believer of true love. (And when I watch romantic films, I completely lose myself in them, and I’m a real believer of true love)"

Aamir mentioned, “In this journey of mine… zindagi main jab aage badhte hain toh humari jo definition hai, jo understanding hai pyaar ke baare main voh dheere dheere tabdeel hoti rehti hai. Jab hum 18 saal ke hote hain, usme ek alag josh aur emotion hota hai (In this journey of mine… as we move forward in life, our definition and understanding of love gradually change. When we are 18, there is a different kind of passion and emotion)." He added, “Phir aap samajhte hain zindagi ko, logo ko, apne aap ko. Yeh zyada zaroori hai… Hum andar nahi dekh paate khud ko, voh mere liye journey rahi hai… Itne saalo main mujhe samajh aaya hai ki mujhme kya kya kamiyan rahi hain, mujhse kya kya galati hui hai aur maine unko sudharne ki koshish ki hai (Then you begin to understand life, people, and yourself. That is more important... We are unable to look within ourselves, that has been my journey... Over the years, I've come to realise the flaws I had, the mistakes I made, and I've tried to correct them)." ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film Explores Gen-Z Romance With a Fun Touch of Humour and Secrets (Watch Video).

He concluded, "For me today, pyaar ka matlab yeh hai when you find someone who is your soulmate. Someone jiske saath aap really comfortable hain and aapko lagta hai ki main apni manzil tak pohoch chuka hoon (For me today, the meaning of love is when you find someone who is your soulmate. Someone with whom you feel really comfortable, and you feel like you’ve reached your destination)."

