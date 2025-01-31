Aamir Khan, known as the perfectionist of Bollywood, seems to have found love again, according to recent reports. The actor, who has been known to keep his personal life private, has reportedly introduced his new partner to his family. While the identity of his mystery partner remains under wraps, a source revealed to a entertainment magazine that she is from Bengaluru. ‘I’m a Very Romantic Person, Ask Both My Ex-Wives’: Aamir Khan Reveals His Definition of True Love, Reflects on How Relationships Evolve (Watch Video).

This new buzz surrounding Aamir Khan’s relationship status comes just before Valentine’s week, sparking interest among his fans and the media. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor or his family members regarding the relationship. The source shared with Filmfare, “Aamir’s mystery partner hails from Bangalore. We must respect their privacy and not reveal personal details. But I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well.” Aamir Khan Reacts To His Divorce From Kiran Rao, Says 'There's Change In Our Relationship But We Are Still Together' (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan’s Previous Relationships

Aamir Khan’s previous relationships have been a topic of much public interest. He was married to actress Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple had two children together, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, before parting ways in 2002. His second marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005 was also widely covered by the media. The couple had a son, Azad Rao Khan, before announcing their separation in 2021. Despite the end of his previous relationships, Aamir has remained focused on his career, as well as his children, maintaining amicable ties with his ex-wives.

