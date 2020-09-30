After Nirbhaya and Unnao, Hathras becomes the latest addition to the ever-expanding list of rapes in India. It will soon be called the rape capital of the world. She was brutally raped so much so that she was left paralysed. After fighting for her life, she succumbed to her injuries. Her body was cremated last night under suspicious conditions. Many claim her family was kept out of the funeral. Kareena Kapoor Khan has now joined India's call for justice for the rape victim. She also said 'So Sorry' and she is right. We should all say sorry to the girl whose biggest mistake was she was a girl and that too a Dalit. Hathras Gangrape Case: Kriti Sanon Is So Angered By The Incident That She ‘Can’t Think Of A Punishment That Would Be Enough For Such Brutality’

It deeply saddens us that we are part of a country that doesn't know how to save and protect its own women. Kareena too felt the helplessness and despair that every woman of this country feels every day and this isn't going anywhere, anytime soon unless something is done about it.

Kangana Ranaut too has spoken up about it. She has shown faith in the CM of Uttar Pradesh and wants the rapists to be shot dead. Akshay Kumar had earlier asked the nation to unite and ask for justice for the girl. It remains to be seen what happens to the accused.

