Paresh Rawal left fans heartbroken after he officially confirmed his exit from the third instalment of his legendary comedy franchise Hera Pheri. However, the actor later quashed the reports of "creative differences" being the reason behind him stepping away from the film. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on May 18, Paresh Rawal clarified, "I reiterate that there are no creative disagreement with the filmmaker."While we thought the matter had cooled down, we were wrong. In a shocking development, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, through his production banner Cape of Good Films, has sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal, claiming damages of INR 25 crore for his unprofessional conduct and for leaving Hera Pheri 3 after signing a contract and beginning the shoot. Paresh Rawal Quits ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Actor Leaves Comedy Sequel Co-Starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty Over ‘Creative Differences’ – Reports.

Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for INR 25 Cr for Sabotaging ‘Hera Pheri 3’

A day after Paresh Rawal clarified that his exit from Hera Pheri 3 has nothing to do with creative differences, Akshay Kumar has reportedly sent a legal notice to the actor for sabotaging the film. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Cape of Good Films had procured the rights of Hera Pheri 3 from multiple stakeholders and even repaid all existing on the film. The amount splurged was in crores, as the intent was to get back Hera Pheri on the big screen after 20 years to the audience. Paresh's unprofessional behaviour has cost a bomb to the film."

Paresh Rawal Issues Clarification About His Exit From ‘Hera Pheri 3’

I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025

The source further added, 'All the amounts invested by Cape of Good Films to make a debt-free product were done only after the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty had agreed to be a part of the third film." It was also revealed that the film had already gone on floors and the team was shooting a funny announcement video, which also involved a lot of money.

"Paresh has decided to take a back seat all of a sudden. The act is unrpodessional and uncalled for. Paresh has given logical reason for his exit to the team, leaving everyone furious and disappointed. As a result, a legal notice demanding INR25 crore has been sent to Paresh Rawal," the source added. ‘Best Gift’: Akshay Kumar Elated As Priyadarshan Offers Him ‘Hera Pheri 3’ With OG Cast Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Hera Pheri was released in 2000. The movie, directed by Priyadarshan, featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Om Puri, and Gulshan Grover. Later, in 2006, a sequel to the film, Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora, was released once again, starring the iconic trio in lead roles. Both movies, especially the second instalment, are considered among the greatest comedy films in Bollywood history, and fans are eagerly waiting for updates on the third part.

