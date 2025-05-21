Hera Pheri is one of the most loved comedy franchises in Bollywood. The first film, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2000 and starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The trio returned for the sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, in 2006, which was helmed by Neeraj Vora. Paresh Rawal’s character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, became a fan favourite over the years thanks to his confused and comical personality, making him a legend in today’s meme culture. Not to forget Akshay Kumar’s Raju Bhai, who enjoys an even bigger fan following. Fans were thrilled when news broke that the trio would return for Hera Pheri 3. However, excitement quickly turned to disappointment when Paresh Rawal unexpectedly opted out of the film. To make matters worse, Akshay Kumar, who had acquired the rights to the franchise, reportedly filed a legal case against Rawal. ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Quitting Third Instalment of Their Iconic Comedy Franchise, Claims INR 25 Crore in Damages – Reports.

How Much Was Paresh Rawal Paid for ‘Hera Pheri 3’?

After Paresh Rawal's unexpected exit from Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, sent a legal notice to the actor demanding INR 25 crore in damages due to his abrupt departure. In a latest development, the production house has now claimed the actor was paid INR 11 lakh. According to Pooja Tidke, Joint Marketing Partner at Parinam Law Associates, Paresh Rawal was sent a lawsuit as he had already commenced filming and received some remuneration.

Paresh Rawal Clarifies His Decision To Step Out of ‘Hera Pheri 3’

I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025

"Mr Rawal had publicly acknowledged his participation in the film on January 30 2025, via post on his X.com (formerly Twitter) handle. He further formalised his commitment by executing a Term Sheet dated March 27 2025, pursuant to which he accepted a part payment of INR 11,00,000 towards his remuneration. Acting in complete reliance on his public endorsement and contractual commitment, Cape of Good Films incurred substantial production and promotional expenditures, including those for the teaser and initial film shoot, in which Mr Rawal actively participated," read the statement.

The Moment That Sparked ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Speculations

They further called out the actor for jeopardising the momentum of a big production with his behaviour, stating that if the demand is not complied with within seven days, the production house will pursue further legal remedies. According to their statement, Hera Pheri 3 teaser shoot commenced on April 3, 2025 and over three minutes of footage was shot with Paresh Rawal. Fact Check: Did Paresh Rawal Leave ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Because Movie’s Crew Were Muslims? Here’s Truth Why Actor Exited Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty-Starrer!.

On the other hand, Paresh Rawal recently finished filming for Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The movie featuring Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead is scheduled for a grand release on April 2, 2026.

