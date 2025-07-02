Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding his film Sardaar Ji 3, actor Diljit Dosanjh has chosen to stay calm and focused. While debates continue online, the singer-actor has maintained a dignified silence, showing no signs of being affected by the backlash. The recent Instagram post of the Udta Punjab actor is the proof of the same. On Wednesday, Diljit took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of his photos wherein he is seen exuding swag. In the pictures, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor is seen sitting and posing in his lavish private jet. In one of the candid shots, Diljit Dosanjh, clad in white kurta pyjama, is seen proudly flaunting his signature mustache. Alongside the images, he wrote, “SARDAAR JI 3 Smashing Records Overseas.” ‘Border 2’: Amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Backlash, Is Diljit Dosanjh Still Part of Sunny Deol’s Upcoming War Film? Here’s What We Know.

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Series of Post on Instagram – See Post

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Box Office Success Despite Controversy

Despite the controversy over casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir—due to a ban by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after the Pahalgam attack—Sardaar Ji 3 is still doing well at the box office. Although the film hasn’t been released in India because of the issue, it earned a strong amount during its opening weekend, mainly due to the great response from audiences in Pakistan. The makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have revealed that the third film in the Diljit Dosanjh-led franchise has collected an impressive INR 18.1 crore globally within just three days of its release. The Punjabi comedy has also reportedly set a new record in Pakistan by becoming the highest-opening Indian film in the country. ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Box Office: Despite Backlash, Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir’s Horror-Comedy Receives Overwhelming Response in Pakistan, Beats THIS Salman Khan Film’s Record.

Celebs Voiced Their Support Over Diljit Dosanjh Controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy, many celebrities have voiced their support for Diljit Dosanjh. However, some, including television actress Rupali Ganguly, have taken a different stand and publicly criticised him. Shortly after the film's trailer was released, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a letter to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, urging him to sever all associations with Diljit Dosanjh. The letter read, “Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes...We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE. Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests.”

