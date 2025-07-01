Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has brought global attention to India with his music, found himself at the centre of a major controversy after his recent Pollywood film Sardaar Ji 3 featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir as the female lead. Despite the film not releasing in India, Diljit is facing backlash from netizens and film associations for even promoting it. Amid this, speculations were rife that the actor might be removed from the highly anticipated film Border 2. Not just that, sources further added that he is likely to be replaced by Ammy Virk in the war film. However, there was no confirmation about it. Diljit Dosanjh Joins ‘Border 2’ Shoot at NDA Pune After Wrapping ‘Sardar Ji 3’; Shares Fun BTS With Quirky Commentary (Watch Video).

Diljit Dosanjh Still in ‘Border 2’?

According to a report in India Today, Diljit Dosanjh will be removed from Border 2 due to the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demanded that the singer-actor be banned from the upcoming film Border 2. They also urged the makers to reconsider their casting and wrote to government officials demanding Diljit's passport be revoked. They also wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to withdraw the permission granted to Border 2 makers to shoot at the National Defence Academy (NDA). However, a report in Hindustan Times revealed that there is no change in the casting as 50% of the film has already been shot.

‘Border 2’ Team at NDA Pune

A source from Ammy Virk's team refuted reports about the actor replacing Diljit in the film and told the portal, "These are just speculations. We haven't got any call from anyone as of now." A latest report by Tellychakkar also suggested that Diljit Dosanjh continues to be a part of Border 2 and there is no change in the cast. ‘Sandese Aate Hai 2.0’ Loading in ‘Border 2’: Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh Come Together for Iconic Song in First Major Collaboration.

About ‘Border 2’

Directed by Anurag Singh, the cast of Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahhan Shetty. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutt and Nidhi Dutta. The movie is a sequel to the 1997 war film Border, starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna, which became a patriotic classic. Border 2 is set to hit the theatres on June 23, 2026.

