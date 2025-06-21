Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 17 (ANI): The International Yoga Day was marked with a special event at DLF CyberHub on Saturday, where yoga enthusiasts gathered under the open sky to practice and reflect on the benefits of yoga. Among the attendees was actor and wellness advocate Malaika Arora, who actively participated in the session and shared her thoughts on how yoga continues to shape her life.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Malaika described yoga as "very instrumental" in her life and shared how it has helped her both mentally and physically over the years.

"I would like to say I would give a lot of credit to my genes, but yoga has been very, very instrumental in shaping a lot of my life. I feel that practicing on my mat genuinely makes me happy; it centers me, it gives me focus-- all of that. So yes, I would give a lot of credit to yoga in my life."

Malaika went on to share her thoughts on stress in everyday life and how yoga helps her stay balanced. Addressing the increasing mental pressure in today's world, she said, "Life is full of stress," and yoga can help anyone-- not just public figures-- find calm and focus.

"I feel it has nothing to do with being a public figure. Everybody, on a daily basis, deals with a lot, whether you're a public figure, a housewife, or someone working a 9-to-5 job. We all deal with physical or mental issues on a daily basis. Life is full of stress," Malaika told ANI.

"Unfortunately, we are surrounded by situations. There's so much stimuli around us, phones being one of them. Every day, looking at phones and being on social media causes a lot of anxiety and stress. So, I think people today should find ways to de-stress, whatever it may be-- whether it's being outdoors, doing yoga, swimming, or meditating. Find that one activity that works for you, and make time for yourself to de-stress and love yourself," she added.

Meanwhile, the open-air event was hosted in a peaceful setting, something Malaika said enhanced the experience.

"...it was amazing to be outdoors in such a beautiful environment under the sun like this. It truly is a blessing to be able to do something like this....that's pretty much what I do every day-- one hour on my mat, religiously," she said.

Every year, the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes the vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony." (ANI)

