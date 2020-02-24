Hrithik Roshan Slams a Professor for Bullying Student Over Stuttering, Calls Him ‘Brainless Monkey’

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan has always been vocal about his stammering problem during his childhood days. The War star has been an inspiration to many for overcoming his speech problem and kicking the so-called odds out of his life. Recently, Roshan took to Twitter and slammed a professor for ridiculing a student for stuttering in class. A user named Marium Zulifar shared an incident on the micro-blogging site and expressed how her cousin who has a stuttering issue, was insulted and bullied in front of the entire class by a lecturer.

Replying to the ordeal, Hrithik lashed out at the professor and expressed how he and his judgement both are irrelevant. Not just this, the actor also tagged the teacher as a 'brainless monkey' and advised Marium to tell her cousin to not stop dreaming big as it's not his fault. "Tell him it's NOT his fault and it's NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys." a part of Hrithik's tweet read.

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

Earlier in one of his interviews, Hrithik had said that his college life was hell due to his speech impediment problem and how he used to consider himself weak. “Back then I used to think of myself as weak. Not capable. Not equal, not normal. School and college was hell. And children as sweet as they are, can be quite mean unintentionally. Not having enough information or education was the problem. Not the stutter itself. Awareness is what we need,” he had told to The Quint.

Well, we feel really sorry for the professor for not being open-minded and targeting a student because of his speech issue. At the same time, we need more stars like Hrithik who put their point clear and how. Stay tuned!