Ibrahim Ali Khan Reveals the Goofy Face He Makes While Bullying Sister Sara Ali Khan (View Pic)

Ibrahim Ali Kha, Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are how siblings should ideally be. They are funny, sassy and also their 'knock-knock' jokes are out of this world. Having said that amid lockdown, the brother-sister pair often offers entertainment via their Instagram account and we as well as fans love it. While Ibrahim is a TikTok star and often shares videos of the same on his social media, this time he dropped a childhood picture of himself with a note. The latest photo shared by him is all about the facial expression he makes when he bullies Sara. This one is really cute. Aww!! Ibrahim Ali Khan's Latest TikTok Video Proves He Has Inherited Acting Skills From Dad Saif Ali Khan!

In the picture, we can see Sara dressed in a yellow tee doing something whereas Ibrahim is right behind her in the same frame making some goofy expression. Not to miss how adorable, little Ibrahim looks in those specs. "The face I make when it’s me who can bully Sara now," he captioned the post. FYI, the Love Aaj Kal actress pulls her brother's leg in the knock-knock videos and it's hilarious. Also, a closer look at their pics and we can say what a transformation the two kids have had. Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Latest ‘Hera Pheri’ on TikTok Will Have You ROFLing In No Time (Watch Video).

Check Out The Photo Shared By Ibrahim Ali Khan Below:

All we can say is that let such posts keep on coming as it's makes your fans smile. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara has two films in her kitty. One with Varun Dhawan titled as Coolie No 1 and another Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting of both have been halted. Stay tuned!