Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares His Escape Into Space Pic As Earth Struggles With Quarantine

Ibrahim Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's 'quarantine and chill' period for the world right now, and the reason behind the same is the deadly coronavirus. In order to prevent the spread of this bug, PM Narendra Modi has declared a 21 days lockdown in the nation. Now, we all love to 'take a chill-pill and home' but never like to be caged, right? And seems like the same situation is faced by Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is not kind of not liking the current self-isolation period. The star kid, who is on a self-quarantining mode from quite a while is finding it boring to stay indoors. Saif Ali Khan’s Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts A 'Fishy' Picture With A Mystery Babe, Says, ‘I Miss You’.

Taking to his Instagram account, the young boy shared a picture (which looks edited) of himself wherein he is seen posing in front of planet Earth. 'Quarantine was so boring had to escape,' he captioned the post. Wearing a black ganji top paired with grey pants, we are loving this humorous side of Khan here. Seems like the boy could not keep calm and so had to escape Earth. Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim on His Birthday With Some Hot Pics From Their Maldives Vacation!

Check Out Ibrahim's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Quarantine was so boring had to escape 🌎 A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

We are up for such funny pictures Ibrahim, post them everyday please! Recently, the lad was in the news for uploading a picture with a mystery girl namely Lottie Stevens. Along with the photo, Mister Patanudi had written, 'I Miss You' which raised many eyebrows. Stay tuned!