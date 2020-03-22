Saif Ali Khan’s Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts A 'Fishy' Picture With A Mystery Babe, Says, ‘I Miss You’

Ibrahim Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood's Nawab, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is a charmer. The lad who is yet to make his Bollywood debut has already won hearts, thanks to his rare but sexy Instagram posts. Be it chilling with his sister, Sara Ali Khan in a pool, having a gala time with friends to even sharing glimpses with his family, the 19-year-old boy makes sure that he keeps his fans updated about what's happening in his life. However, the good-looking chap's latest IG story has made us as well as his followers curious and wonder, what's cooking? Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim on His Birthday With Some Hot Pics From Their Maldives Vacation!

It so happened that Ibrahim in his self-quarantine time shared a picture with a mystery girl on Instagram. Well, that's not it as along with the pic, he also shared a gif which was all about, “I miss you.” He also shared a sticker which read, “Feeling homesick.” While Ibrahim looked dashing in a plain tee, the girl whose name happens to be Lottie Stevens also complimented the lad really well. The two can be seen posing at what looks like in an aquarium. Ibrahim Ali Khan Has Fun With Paparazzi And Then Apologises (Watch Video).

Here, Check Out Ibrahim Ali Khan's IG Story Below:

Ibrahim Ali Khan Instagram Story

So, why is Ibrahim missing this babe? Is he in love? Or the two are 'just friends'? Well, the answer to these twisted questions lies with Ibrahim only. As they say, there's no smoke without fire and a bit after going through Lottie's Instagram account we found the same aquarium picture on her feed with a captioned 'fishy'. Umm, interesting, right? Stay tuned!