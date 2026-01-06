Proving that courage, conviction and content can truly be a blockbuster beginning, Ikkis has opened 2026 on an extraordinary high. The war drama has collected an impressive INR 22.05 crore in its opening weekend! Directed by master storyteller Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis stands tall as a testament to bold storytelling, driven by vision rather than spectacle alone. With this opening, Raghavan once again delivers a film that blends strong storytelling with solid box office performance. ‘Ikkis’ Movie Review: Dharmendra – the Soul of Emotional War Film, Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia Make Smashing Feature Film Debut, Jaideep Ahlawat Shines (LatestLY Exclusive).

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is the film's ensemble – late Dharmendra Ji - his screen presence adds immense emotional weight to the film, reminding viewers why he remains one of Indian cinema's most cherished icons, newcomers Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia deliver a stirring and nuanced performance, and Jaideep Ahlawat, who adds gravitas and emotional depth to the narrative.

With word-of-mouth growing stronger by the day and audiences continuing to shower love on its story and performances, Ikkis is firmly positioned as a powerful cinematic statement that proves courage, when told right, can indeed be a blockbuster.

Ikkis is now playing in cinemas nationwide.