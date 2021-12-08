Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Delhi in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, said sources. Earlier, the ED asked Fernandez to be present at the ED office by 11 am on December 8 as her questioning is significant in the case as a witness in the alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez Detained at Mumbai Airport Because of the Ongoing Extortion Case.

The actor had earlier skipped various summons issued by the federal agency citing different reasons. The ED's move come a day after Fernandez was offloaded from an Air India flight at about 5.25 pm by Immigration Officials as a Look Out Circular in the case of the Enforcement Directorate is pending against her.

She was supposed to fly to Muscat by "AI-985 flight scheduled at 5.5O pm on Sunday". The LOC was issued with directions that Fernandez should not be permitted to leave India. Jacqueline Fernandez Being Questioned by ED in Money Laundering Case.

Earlier, the ED has questioned the actress here in August. The federal agency then recorded Fernandez's statement in its more than six-hour questioning here in August end.

Another actress Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the ED here in connection with the same case for the second time on Thursday. ED is looking into various people who are directly or indirectly connected to this case.