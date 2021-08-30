Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Monday, reports ANI.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the last five hours, in a money laundering case. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ftUj2CkNcN — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

