International Women's Day 2020: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Madhur Bhandarkar and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Empowering Messages

It is International Women's Day 2020, the day that is celebrated with much enthusiasm by the netizens. The social media platforms are filled up with wonderful empowering wishes dedicated to this strong gender. Of course, one might also find the debate on whether one particular day is enough to emphasize on the cause. But then now that the day is here, the Bollywood celebs are doing their bit of reminding the women of their power and rights through social media posts. International Women's Day 2020: Jane Goodall to Winnie Harlow, 5 Women Who Are Changing The World With Their Work.

Celebs like Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Vir Das etc took to the social media to spread the word. Bhandarkar posted the posters of his films which have always seen the ladies running it being in the forefront. He wrote, "My home, my life , my movies and every moment of happiness is incomplete without you; only you can complete my world. #HappyWomensDay2020 BouquetFolded hands." Check this and more such posts by the celebs below.

Madhur Bhandarkar

My home, my life , my movies and every moment of happiness is incomplete without you; only you can complete my world. #HappyWomensDay2020 💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/bo6MqP32Ya — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 8, 2020

Karan Johar

Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2020

Vir Das

Ladies. If I'm being honest, it seems unfair that we don't have a single dedicated International Men's Day. It's wrong that we have to deal with 364 of them. #InternationalWomensDay — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 8, 2020

Pooja Chopra

I am greatful to be born a woman. Must've done something great in another life! Here's to all the women of the world n to all the men who treat women right Happy Women's day ❤️#InternationalWomensDay #happywomensday2020 pic.twitter.com/2AChpZrMI8 — Pooja Chopra (@Pooja_Chopra_) March 8, 2020

Well, as far as Bollywood industry is considered, it has evolved when it comes to female protagonists. Of course it took years for this change to sit into the trend but now, gladly, audience has a good amount of films that can be flaunted as the women-led films. However, this number has to go up and the makers are well aware of the same. Let us hope that B-town makers make more such beautiful films that we can proudly boast about later!