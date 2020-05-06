Irrfan Khan's Next Would Have Been a Movie on Pandemic with Tumbbad Maker Anand Gandhi

Irrfan Khan and Tumbbad Creator Anand Gandhi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we were fortunate enough to see him shine on the big screen for one last time in Angrezi Medium, there will always be hunger within us to see Irrfan Khan in as many new movies as possible. He was a brilliant actor and his loss will always remain a major setback for the entertainment industry. For the ones who don't know, Khan shared a rather amazing rapport with Tumbbad creator, Anand Gandhi and he was almost a part of this Sohum Shah starrer before the final script and schedule changes changed the scenario. The creator now insists that Irrfan would have worked with him in his next, Emergence, a big-budget movie based on a pandemic. Pakistani TV Show Host Aamir Liaquat Jokes About Irrfan Khan and Sridevi's Death, Apologises Later.

"We explored the possibility of his presence in Tumbbad before the final script and schedule changed things. He’d have been in Emergence too. I wish I had created something with him," said Gandhi in his recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror. He's working on a script that revolves around four frontline women scientists who are fighting a contagion. He also revealed how his team has been working out of his Goa office for the past two years and the ongoing pandemic has not really affected his work. Late Bollywood Legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor Get Special Mentions From Mira Nair and Amitabh Bachchan During & 'I For India' Concert.

"The idea is not to make the first but the most well-researched film about a pandemic. It will be a big-budget project, we are collaborating with an American studio,” he said while revealing that he plans to kickstart the project in 2021. Well, the premise sure sounds promising and keeping in mind the current scenario, it is bound to intrigue one and all. The only thing that would pinch us is the fact that he was considering Irrfan for a role and it will not happen anymore.