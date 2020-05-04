Pakistani TV Show Host Aamir Liaquat Jokes About Irrfan Khan and Sridevi's Death, Apologises Later

Irrfan Khan, Sridevi and Aamir Liaquat (Photo Credits: Facebook/Wikipedia)

While we are still grieving the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan and Sridevi's loss continues to be unbearable, a Pakistani TV host recently mocked their deaths while being on his live TV show. He admits he went in with the flow and didn't realise the gravity of the situation while speaking. The said incident took place when actor Adnan Siddiqui was a guest on his show, Jeewey Pakistan. For the ones who don't know, the actor has previously worked with Sridevi and Irrfan both. Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Producer, Dinesh Vijan to Set up a Fund to Financially Support the Late Actor's Family?

Initially, Liaquat joked with Adnan saying how Rani Mukerji and Bipasha Basu should thank him for saving their lives. "You worked in Mom and Sridevi died, you worked with Irrfan Khan as well and he passed away. You were offered roles in Mardaani 2 and Jism 2 but you declined, so the actors of that movie owe their life to you," he continued with his lame remarks. Indian fans were quick to display their outrage and their anger prompted him to deliver an apology through his Twitter account. The Kapil Sharma Show To Re-Telecast Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's Episodes to Honour Late Actors' Memories (View Tweets).

Check out his Apology

I am sorry Amir Liaquat pic.twitter.com/EdyscYv2TZ — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) May 2, 2020

"Sometimes you lose control over your words. That happens in a live show. At the time it didn't seem like a big issue but when I later thought about I realised that was not appropriate. So I'm really sorry. Keeping humanity in mind, this should not have been said. I made a mistake," he said while apologizing in his video.