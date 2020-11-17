Poonam Pandey and the controversies around her seem to be never ending. She has ended up in trouble numerous times owing to the statements she makes, for posting controversial pictures and videos. The very recent one was when she and her husband Sam Bombay landed in legal trouble for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an ‘objectionable’ video at a dam in Canacona town. And now the controversial queen has once again topped the headlines and this time it is related to pregnancy. Poonam Pandey And Sam Bombay Get Bail After Being Arrested In Goa For Shooting ‘Obscene’ Video.

Reports are rife that Poonam Pandey is expecting her first child with hubby Sam Bombay. Is that true? According to a report in the News Track, Poonam is six weeks pregnant. The report also stated that her pregnancy news has been confirmed by Dr Warka R Prabhugaonkar. However, Poonam has cleared the air about it and put an end to all pregnancy buzz. She told SpotboyE, “If anything is true, I’ll confirm myself.” Poonam Pandey Arrested In Goa for Obscene Shoot: Four Other Times the Controversial Actress Took Panga With the Law!

Talking about Poonam Pandey’s ‘objectionable’ video shoot controversy, the actress and her husband Sam Bombay were reportedly given permission by the court to travel to Mumbai. By citing health issue, Poonam sought permission to travel back home.

