Lock Upp fame Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. The news of her death was initially disclosed in a post shared on her official Instagram handle. Her team stated this morning that Poonam passed away due to cervical cancer, leaving everyone shocked. Poonam Pandey PASSES AWAY: Fans Express SHOCK over Heartbreaking News of the Model-Actress’s Demise- Check Out Netizens’ Reactions.

Undoubtedly, Pandey has been a favourite subject of controversy, often making headlines for the wrong reasons. She gained widespread attention when she boldly declared in a video message before the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India emerged victorious. This statement propelled her into the spotlight across various social media platforms, marking a significant moment in her rise to fame. Poonam Pandey Dies at 32 of Cervical Cancer; Sad News Shared Through Controversial Actress’ Instagram Page.

Poonam Pandey's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Now, let's delve into the top 5 controversies surrounding her.

Promise To Strip Down To Naked:

Back in 2011, during the World Cup Cricket finals, Poonam Pandey made headlines by promising to strip naked if India won, garnering instant fame and controversy. However, she reportedly did not receive permission from the BCCI to fulfil her promise, sparking widespread online discussion about the controversial model. Since then, she has continued to share semi-nude videos on her social media platform.

Ugly Fight With Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra:

In 2020, Poonam Pandey lodged a complaint in the Bombay High Court against Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, and his associates. She accused them of unlawfully utilising her content even after their contract was terminated. Pandey claimed that Kundra was profiting from the content and that she had been receiving obscene calls for six months.

Bathroom Secrets:

Poonam was already known for controversies surrounding her semi-nude pictures, and she launched a new YouTube series titled 'Bathroom Secrets.' However, the provocative content led to its ban and blockage by YouTube due to its controversial nature.

Social Media Spat With Writer Taslima Nasreen:

Poonam Pandey shared a tweet stating, 'Attitude is like your underwear; you must wear it, but never show it,' which sparked criticism from writer Taslima Nasreen on social media. Nasreen accused Pandey of seeking attention and engaging in inappropriate behaviour. Poonam later defended herself by emphasising the importance of being true to oneself despite criticism.

Morphed Nude Pictures With Sachin Tendulkar:

The former Kingfisher model faced a major controversy when a manipulated image depicting her nude alongside Sachin Tendulkar morphed as a Hindu deity with a Pakistani cricketer bowing to him was published in a prominent daily. This image sparked outrage in Kolkata, particularly among the Muslim community, who protested, claiming it offended their religious sentiments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).