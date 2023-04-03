Well, well, well... it's time for Poonam Pandey, a popular online personality, who was recently photographed at a Bandra gathering. The actress was spotted taking photos with her followers outside the event venue, wearing stunning pink shimmering clothing with a plunging neckline. There is no answer to the boldness of actress Poonam Pandey. When this beauty comes out on the streets of Mumbai city, storms arise in the hearts of all the families. Once again, she was seen in such a sexy style that the onlookers could not believe it at first and then started looking at her with tears. Poonam Pandey, Ex-Husband Sam Bombay In Legal Trouble After Goa Police Files Chargesheet Against Them In 2020 Obscene Video Case.

Poonam Pandey appeared in an event wearing a jumpsuit-style pink dress flaunting deep cleavage as this dress caught everyone's attention. Poonam Pandey created a stir by wearing a braless dress. Even though people point fingers at Poonam's bold style, fans fall in love with her style. Poonam Pandey can be seen wearing silver earrings as she looked good in this new avatar. Fans are obsessed with it as it is one of her most glamorous looks.

The dress turned out to be a bit more controversial, making Poonam Pandey look confused. She was repeatedly seen adjusting this dress from the shoulder, due to which she was a bit uncomfortable. Even a day ago, Poonam Pandey was seen with a different look, so people could not recognize her at all. Take a look at some of the hottest Poonam Pandey photos:

Just before this, Poonam Pandey shared a pic of her with curly hair; when Poonam Pandey shared a picture with bindi on her forehead, people could not believe that she was really Poonam Pandey. Poonam often shares her photoshoots on Instagram, which come into the limelight. Poonam has been adding a dash of boldness to the industry for the last decade and is remaining in the spotlight for controversies.

