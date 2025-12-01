Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on December 1 took to their respective social media handles to celebrate the second anniversary of their superhit movie Animal. Did Ranbir Kapoor LIE About Quitting Non-Veg Food for His Upcoming Mythological Film ‘Ramayana’? Netizens REACT to Viral Video From ‘Dining With the Kapoors’ – WATCH.

The actor and the director marked the milestone with emotional posts and stories on their social media accounts. Anil shared a series of on-set pictures and wrote, “2 years of a film that didn’t just release, it erupted #2yearsofAnimal,” adding a fire emoticon.

View Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

View Anil Kapoor's Post:

2 years of a film that didn’t just release, it erupted🔥 #2YearsofAnimal pic.twitter.com/fkbnMuQ4G7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 1, 2025

The director of the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, echoed the sentiment with a powerful still of Ranbir Kapoor in full intensity and captioned it as “2 years for ANIMAL.” The photos shared by Anil Kapoor put on display various clips of the movie and also BTS of the same. From him preparing for scenes and interacting with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to sitting in character as Balbir Singh, Anil shared a collage of all the pictures.

The other picture shared by Sandeep shows the lead actor of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor, in an aggressive, action-driven moment.

Talking about Animal, the movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released on the 1st of December 2023, and became one of the year’s biggest commercial successes. The film featured an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol. ‘Not the Values I’ve Been Brought Up With’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Interview Refusing To Perform at Weddings Goes Viral Amid Bollywood Celebrities’ Performances at Mantena Wedding in Udaipur.

The movie introduces audiences to a newer and never-seen-before avatar of Bobby Deol that made him earn the title 'Lord Bobby' from fans. Animal was widely praised for its stellar cast, acting skills, songs, background scores, etc., but it did also spark a controversy and debate for its limitless portrayal of violence, patriarchy and toxic masculinity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Sandeep Reddy Vanga). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2025 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).