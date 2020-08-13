Today, August 13, marks the birth anniversary of the legendary actress of Indian Cinema, Sridevi. She breathed her last in February 2018, at the age of 54. She was in Dubai with her younger daughter Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor and other family members to attend a wedding. She passed away right before her daughter Janhvi Kapoor was about to make her debut in Bollywood. Sridevi’s death left everyone shocked and the actress is remembered even today for her wonderful contributions in the world of cinema. Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Fans Share Heartfelt Posts With Old Pictures of the Legendary Actress As They Celebrate Her Birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a throwback picture in remembrance of her late mother Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary. It is a black and white picture in which the mother-daughter duo is seen all smiles as Janhvi gives her mommy dearest a tight hug. ‘I love you mumma’ is all Janhvi wrote while sharing this pic. Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan and many others have shared a heart emoji on this post. Sridevi Birth Anniversary: 5 Movies of the Legendary Actress That We Wouldn't Mind Getting Remake Treatment.

Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 12, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT

Earlier in an interview to Vogue, Janhvi Kapoor had shared how her mother Sridevi never wanted her to enter the glamorous world of showbiz. She was quoted as saying, “She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense.” Sridevi must be proud to see her daughter Janhvi doing a great job in the field of acting. Janhvi’s recently released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, has also been showered with heaps of praises.

