Actress Sridevi who once upon a time ruled hearts with her grace and beauty was unfortunately taken away from us a little too soon. The actress breathed her last on February 24, 2018 and it has been a huge loss for the hindi film industry. August 13 marks the actress' birth anniversary and fans of the actress from all over the world have been taking to social media to celebrate same. On this special day, fans hope to remember and cherish Sridevi for the talent she was. From her old pictures to iconic songs, netizens have been taking to social media to share their favourite Sridevi moments. Sridevi Birth Anniversary: 8 Pictures of The Legendary Actress That Will Make You Miss a Bit More!

The actress was considered to be Bollywood's first female superstar given that she gave some of the biggest hits including the likes of Chaalbaaz, Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India among others. Sridevi was loved by the audiences for her charming smile, her stellar acting and above all her brilliant dancing skills. Sridevi inspired a host of young actresses to venture into Bollywood including her own daughter Janhvi Kapoor who has also been spreading her magic. Fans have been celebrating Sridevi's birth anniversary with heartfelt messages, here's looking at a few posts. Janhvi Kapoor Believes the Kind of Work that Sridevi and Sushant Singh Rajput Did Gave a Sense of Ownership for Actors.

Remembering the Legendary Actress

Remembering the legendary actress and one of the best actress #Sridevi garu on her birth anniversary ❤️❤️🙏🙏 We miss u mam 😞😞 and your outstanding performance to indian cinema is phenomenal 💕#HBDQueenSridevi 💕💕💕💕@RaniBobba @Smriti_uma pic.twitter.com/vXgyctjyne — Abhishek 💕 (@ABhi100099) August 13, 2020

Indian Cinema's Female Megastar!

Indian cinema's first/biggest/highest paid female megastar, our #Sridevi ma'am who started acting at a tender age of 4 with 300 films @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor#SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/xxhfs1n3Ks — Only for❤#Srk #Rk❤ (@MounikaYanduri) August 13, 2020

Remembering This Beauty On Her Birthday

#JhanviKapoor#Sridevi Remember the LEGENDARY ACTRESS on her birthday Miss U so much ❤️ U R inspiration for many actress pic.twitter.com/7gWxW6o7GK — Princess Rashmika (@Rashmikakodagu) August 13, 2020

Thala Fans Send Wishes to the Late Actress

Birthday Wishes For Most Favourite Superstar

This is how Universe shall Forever & Beyond remember our Favmost Superstar Actor #Sridevi, Vibrant & Smiling 🙏 She continues to Shine On in & around us Eternally 💫💫💫#HappyBirthdaySridevi #HBDQueenSridevi @SrideviBKapoor pic.twitter.com/PVjyWiydvC — Gaurav Rajput (@PartapGaurav) August 13, 2020

HBD Queen Sridevi

Wishing the Queen of Hearts!

The queen of hearts #Sridevi !! Remembering Miss Hawa Hawai, on her Birth Anniversary. From Planet 9 Productions & Team. pic.twitter.com/gVjlSFWFim — Planet9productionsofficial (@Planet9official) August 13, 2020

It is truly unfortunate that we got robbed off talent like Sridevi so soon. The actress starred in over 300 films and started off acting at a very early age. While we truly miss the legendary actress, it's a delight to see her legacy live on with daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

