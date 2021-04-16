Janhvi Kapoor on Friday took to social media to post a fun reel with her friends. The reel has been shot through a window and Janhvi and her friends can be seen dancing one by one. They also do a group dance at the poolside, at the end of the reel. Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Crush On Dear Comrade Star Vijay Devarakonda is 'One-Sided'.

"I really wish we were cooler than this but," she wrote. The reel received more than 98,000 likes in just an hour. Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film Dostana 2. Kartik Aaryan Sacked From Dostana 2; His Fans Slam Karan Johar As They Don't Buy 'Unprofessional Behaviour' As the Reason.

The actress finished the shoot for her film Good Luck Jerry earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans. After the completion of the shoot, she had jetted off to the US to spend time with her sister Khushi. The actress recently travelled to Maldives and Udaipur.

