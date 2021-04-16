Kartik Aaryan has allegedly been sacked from not just Dostana 2 but from Dharma Productions itself. Reports suggest his unprofessional behaviour is the reason behind Karan Johar's production house taking this extreme step. Quite obviously, Kartik fans have decided to come down hard on Karan Johar. They feel yet again he is giving an outsider a boot for a star kid.

Check out people's reactions here...

What a unprofessional behaviour right? Everyone praise him for his professionalism you are calling him unprofessional! We all know who's at the fault! @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/eV8jAW3sye — Kartik's Fc (@proudkartikians) April 16, 2021

Hard work got him here...

Kartik worked hard since a decade to reach here. He made his debut in 2011 and got his major success in 2018. As he had limited financial means, he lived in an apartment with 12 other aspiring actors and earned money by cooking for them. #KartikAaryan — Cinema Therapy (@moviesadmirer) April 16, 2021

And the boycott begins...

Will you support me if I tweet #BoycottDostona2. Kartik Aaryan doesn't need any Karan Johar to be successful in life. #SayNoToKaranJohar#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/pR0fiSCHiW — Sumit Agarwal (@sumit138) April 16, 2021

Karan Johar and his issues with outsiders

This is what karan johar has always done to the outsiders and this is what he has done to kartik aryan. But kartik doesn't need him he is a brand already and any one would love to make a film with the heart throb ❤️❤️❤️#KartikAaryan — sidnaaz is forever ❤️ (@sidnaaziansssss) April 16, 2021

Not a star kid

#KartikAaryan is not unprofessional he complete his movie #Dhamaka in 18day. Problm is he is no star kid without any talent who r ready to lick their feet for life #Dostana2 — Aryan NK (@NKArya20) April 16, 2021

Karan Johar, who?

Please don't!

Do not let #KartikAaryan to become the next Sushant. 🥺 Support @TheAaryanKartik He is fab actor. — Priyanshu Sharma (Blue Tick) (@iampriyanshus) April 16, 2021

