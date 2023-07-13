Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his wit and humour, had his way dealing with a troll asking him if he buys his own film's ticket. SRK on Thursday took to Twitter to treat his fans with a chat session, where he was seen answering several questions on his upcoming film Jawan. A user asked in Hindi, "Tum kya apni movie ki ticket khud hi khareed lete ho?" To which, SRK replied, "Tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho?" Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Arijit Singh Will Have a Song in Atlee’s Film During #AskSRK on Twitter!

SRK's Befitting Reply to Troll:

A fan asked SRK his definition of cinema, to which, he said, "To be able to entertain a large section of people with an iota of hoping to bring a change in people's hearts for the good. #Jawan." Talking about the preparation for Jawan, SRK told a fan, "I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan". Jawan: Kiara Advani Shoots for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Next; Actress to Have Cameo in the Film – Reports.

This Is How King Khan Prepped For Jawan:

Watch Jawan Prevue:

Jawan is an action thriller film. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

