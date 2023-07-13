Jawan's prevue which released on July 10 met with positive reactions both from fans and critics. While the Shah Rukh Khan film is indeed high on women power with Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and more, the latest we hear is that even Kiara Advani is part of Atlee's next. Reportedly, she has shot for a cameo in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. She is said to be seen in a song in Jawan. However, there is no official confirmation on this news as of yet.Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan To Take Part In Yash Raj Film's Mega Diwali Celebrations - Reports.

Kiara Advani in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)