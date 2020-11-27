Actor Maniesh Paul on Friday shared that he has started shooting for his next film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The film also features Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, and it marks Maniesh's first collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani to Play a Happily Married Couple in their Next; First Look Out Now

Posing for a cheerful picture with Varun, Kiara and director Raj Mehta, Maniesh posted on Instagram: "My first day on my first with @dharmamovies. Super excited and thrilled to be sharing the screen with @anilskapoor sir @neetu54 ma'am @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @mostlysane directed by @raj_a_mehta paaji #mp #film #newproject #dharma #bollywood #fun #family." Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar’s Next With Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Goes On Floors (View Tweet)

Check Out Maniesh Paul's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

Varun commented on the post saying: "Welcome home." Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also commented: "Break a leg. Varun and Maniesh in the same film. I think @dharmamovies just solved the global energy crisis (laughing emoji)."

