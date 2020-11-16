It was on November 12, when Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli jetted off to Chandigarh to shoot for their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will be helmed by Raj Mehta. All that being said, on November 16, Karan took to his social media and shared a picture of a clapperboard confirming that the movie went on floors from today. "Every elders blessing ....for a long and prosperous life #JugJuggJeeyo ...the journey begins today...with your blessings," he captioned the pic. Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani Team Up For Raj Mehta’s Romantic-Dramedy (Read Details).

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali and New Year, the makers decided to kickstart the film. Reportedly, the flick is said to be a rom-com. Going by the cast and the vibe, this one looks like a total family entertainer. For the unaware, Raj Mehta's last directorial was Good Newwz which also saw Kirra playing the lead role. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani Get Clicked Together Outside Dharma Productions Office (View Pics).

Check Out Karan Johar's Tweet Below:

Every elders blessing ....for a long and prosperous life #JugJuggJeeyo ...the journey begins today...with your blessings.... 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KD5Faz0KKc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 16, 2020

Earlier, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the story of this upcoming romantic-dramedy is said to be set in North India. Talking about this project, a source revealed to the tabloid, “It’s a script that Raj and his writing partner Rishabh Sharma have been working on for a while now.” Well, now we cannot wait to now see glimpses from the shooting schedules. Stay tuned!

