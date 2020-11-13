Juhi Chawla is one of our favourite 90s heroines. Madhuri Dixit has that gorgeous smile, Raveena Tandon had oomph, we envied Sonali Bendre's perfect hair and figure but when it comes to Juhi Chawla, it's just pure love. She is so lovely, sweet, affable, mischievous, and amazing that there isn't anyone who doesn't like her. She is effortlessly charismatic. The decade she ruled was mostly known for typecasting females, so often we have seen Chawla in bubbly, cute and effervescent characters. But she broke the stereotype and did roles that were the exact opposites of what she was famous for and that's why she is one of the best actresses from the 90s. However, did you know she also worked with Steven Spielberg? Juhi Chawla Says Her Kids Won’t Watch Her Romantic Films as They Get Very Strange

'Haila, Juhi Chawla?' will be an apt response to the question we asked above. Well, it's true. She wasn't directed by the maverick filmmaker but was part of his Indo-American movie The Hundred Foot Journey that was based on Richard C Morais’ bestseller. It boasts of a stellar cast comprising of Helen Mirren and Om Puri along with Chawla.

Check out Juhi Chawla's scene here...

The Hundred Foot Journey is about an immigrant family who moves to South of France after a terrible mishap only to be part of a culinary contest with the chef of a Michelin-Star restaurant. Chawla was initially hesitant to take up the role as it wasn't too long but working with Spielberg and the rest of the cast made her accept it eventually.

The Hundred Foot Journey is streaming on Netflix and you can celebrate her day by watching this movie.

