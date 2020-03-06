Kaamyaab Producer Shah Rukh Khan Posts an Emotional Note for This Sanjay Mishra Starrer (See Pic)

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Crrdits: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh who has been tight-lipped from announcing his next project is busy backing films via his reputed production house, Red Chillies. And if you are the one who is 24 into 7 going through B-town news, we are sure you know how SRK's company is backing Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab. This particular flick has finally made it to the silverscreen today (March 6) and so King Khan took to his Instagram and shared a picture along with a caption dedicating it to Kaamyaab. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the movie before its release has gotten rave reviews at national and international film festivals. 'Producer' Shah Rukh Khan Charms Everyone With His Stylish Presence at Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab Premiere (View Pics).

"A small film with a big heart...and some heart breaks. Hope it finds love from from those who see it. All the best to the team....and bas ab enjoy life aur option hi kya hai... ," wrote SRK on IG. Well, this is a great gesture by Shah Rukh which is all things inspirational. The story of the film revolves around Sanjay as the lead who starts his Bollywood journey as an extra and later goes on to become a popular star. Kaamyaab: Did You Know Sanjay Mishra Had Made His Big-Screen Debut in His ‘Producer’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Film?

Check Out SRK's Appreciation Post Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen on the celluloid in Aanand L Rai's Zero. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma played pivotal roles in the film. However, his fans from quite some time have been waiting for an official announcement about his next. Stay tuned!