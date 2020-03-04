'Producer' Shah Rukh Khan Charms Everyone With His Stylish Presence at Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab Premiere (View Pics)

Shah Rukh Khan at Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab Premiere Show (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shah Rukh Khan fans still have super high hopes from the superstar regarding his next announcements. There are multiple films that are speculated to be his next projects but he has obviously refrained from commenting on the same. Not as an actor but as a producer, SRK is totally into the form. His home banner 'Red Chillies Entertainment' bankrolled Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab. He was spotted at the premiere event of the same which was held at PVR Andheri. Kaamyaab Movie Review: Sanjay Mishra’s Sincere Performance Uplifts This Often Gratifying Ode to Character Artistes of Bollywood.

The dimpled actor never fails to make an impression when it comes to his starry appearances. He honestly does not need to put extra efforts to be his charming self because...well..he is SRK! Naturally, he stole all the attention here too with his presence. He wore a blue shirt paired with baggy trousers and a brown jacket pulled over! Enough said! Look at the pictures already!

SRK With Sanjay Mishra

Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper As Ever

SRK's OOTD!

SRK With The Cast of Kaamyaab

Speaking of the 'actor' in the Baadshah of Bollywood, he is definitely doing a cameo role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Dharma Productions honcho, Karan Johar recently thanked the actor for his contribution this fantasy trilogy that majorly stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Besides this confirmed cameo, speculations are rife that he is teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee and Raj & DK for his next outings. Of course, he is just not ready to give the confirmation on all those yet. But, fingers crossed!