Kaamyaab: Did You Know Sanjay Mishra Had Made His Big-Screen Debut in His ‘Producer’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Film?

The '90s kids remember Sanjay Mishra as this character Apple Singh who was quite popular on television during the 1999 and 2003 Cricket World Cup tournaments. On the big screen, Mishra revelled in a career being character artistes before achieving mass popularity with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal. Now Sanjay Mishra has found the love and appreciation of cine-goers and critics, and is all set to play the lead in Kaamyaab, incidentally, a movie that pays an ode to character artistes of Bollywood. Kaamyaab Movie Review: Sanjay Mishra’s Sincere Performance Uplifts This Often Gratifying Ode to Character Artistes of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is one of the producers of Kaamyaab, that is directed by Hardik Mehta. Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Mishra has quite an interesting history together, when it comes to movies, for those who are unaware of this.

Like SRK, Mishra had begun his career in acting in television. He had a role in the 1991 TV serial Chanakya, that also had Irrfan Khan in the lead. In 1995, Sanjay Mishra got his big screen break with the Ketan Mehta film, Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India. And guess who was the leading man in the film? Shah Rukh Khan!

Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India is a black satire set across one night, where Shah Rukh Khan plays a migrant and Deepa Sahi a prostitute, who turn from strangers to lover over series of crazy incidents. Jaaved Jaaferi was the main antagonist. As for Sanjay Mishra, he had a small role of a man who always plays the harmonium and befriends the leads. Five Shah Rukh Khan ‘Flops’ That Now Feel Way Ahead of Its Times as We Rewatch Them in 2020.

Sanjay Mishra with Shah Rukh Khan in Oh Darling Yeh Hai India

After landing his second film in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya, Sanjay Mishra reunited SRK in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.... The former played a terrorist in this brooding romantic drama. The last time these two acted with each other was in the 2015 film Dilwale.

Speaking about having King Khan as his producer, Sanjay Mishra told Mumbai Mirror, "Neither I nor Manish Mundra (producer) had dreamt of having someone like him on board. A lot of other actors should step in to support small films. The budget of Kaamyaab is lower than the cost of vanity vans parked on the sets of big budget films. Shah Rukh lives in people’s hearts and the level of energy he brings to the table is unrivaled."

Kaamyaab also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar, and is releasing on March 6.