Kaamyaab Trailer: Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal Narrate the Exceptional Journey of a Character Artist (Watch Video)

Sanjay Mishra stars as the lead actor in Kaamyaab, a film that revolves around a seasoned character actor and his ultimate wish to sign his 500th film. As director Hardik Mehta rightfully puts, "It's about how at the fag end of your life, you realise that all your life you did something, but if you did that one little thing, your life would be complete. It's about a character actor who did many roles but didn't do one important role. That's the journey of the film." The trailer of Kaamyaab was recently released by the makers and it encompasses a beautiful tale loaded with some stellar performances.

The trailer introduces us to Sanjay Mishra's seasoned character who has always been a sidekick to all the superstars. He's a known face but wants to do something special for the 500th movie of his filmy career. However, his dream won't come so easy. The actor is made to face the harsh realities of a character actor's career and why aiming for something big and special is beyond his range. When it comes to Sanjay Mishra, you can expect a brilliant performance and an assurance that he won't let you down.

Check Out the Trailer Here

Kaamyaab is slated to have its premiere at Busan Film Festival. Speaking about the same, director Mehta in his conversation with IANS said, "It's a great high that my first feature getting to such a film festival. I am very happy that Drishyam Films chose to produce this film because nobody else could have produced a movie like this, in Mumbai at least. They gave a very free hand." Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment later came on board as the joint producers for this. Kaamyaab will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.