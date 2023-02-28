Filmmaker Kabir Khan and TV host Mini Mathur are celebrating their 25th marriage anniversary. They both tied the knot on February 28, 1998, and they have two kids - son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sanya Khan. As the couple celebrates their 25 years of togetherness, Mini went down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of her wedding. She also recalled how marriage ceremonies used to be simple and different from today's time with no designer lehengas, any special pre-wedding photoshoots and neither any bridal entry music. Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi Have a Blast at Their Wedding Reception; Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha Attend the Party (View Pics).

She shared several pictures from her wedding day. In the first throwback picture, she can be seen flaunting her mehendi, while Kabir Khan sits next to her. She opted for a red silk Anarkali suit, while Kabir Khan wore a black blazer over a white t-shirt and matching pants. And the last picture she shared is of her wedding day when both of them in traditional attires were seen posing together. Sonakshi Sinha and Virat Kohli Dancing to ‘Saree Ke Fall’ Song at Rohit Sharma’s Wedding Goes Viral- WATCH.

She wrote in the caption: "Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi legengas weren't the norm, no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabirs extensive family from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends. That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family... unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register... but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!"

She further mentioned that she wore her grandmother's jewellery and her friend did her make-up. "I wore my naani's jewellery, my friend Vidya Tikari did my make-up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor. I mixed and matched my wedding outfits myself. We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards sent by actual post mail...yeah like with a postage stamp! This was way before we became filmmaker & TV host and we weren't really worried about whether we would "make it" in life..just had the most fun planning how we could blow up our next paychecks on a travel adventure together."

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur's 25th Wedding Anniversary

View this post on Instagram

She concluded with: "It still feels like 5 years ago honestly...So don't understand how all this time has passed... In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don't feel so good (lots of those too). And looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankk" "Might delete this post if Kabir wakes up and doesn't want the world to see him without his beard. So #Kamini #25 #BetterTogether," she wrapped up.

