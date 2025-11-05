Salman Khan is set to make a powerful entry into Riteish Deshmukh’s much-awaited historical epic Raja Shivaji. According to reports, the superstar will play the role of Jeeva Mahala, the courageous warrior who stood steadfastly beside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during some of the most defining moments in Maratha history. ‘Mastiii 4’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani Reunite for a Hilarious Ride Filled With Triple the Madness (Watch Video).

Salman Khan To Film Key Battle Scene in Raja Shivaji

Sources reveal that Salman will shoot his key sequence on November 7, and the scene is expected to be one of the emotional and visual highlights of the film. His character, Jeeva Mahala, is known for his bravery and loyalty, having saved Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Sayyad Banda’s deadly attack a moment etched in the pages of Indian history.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt To Face Off in 'Raja Shivaji'

With Salman Khan stepping into this heroic role and Sanjay Dutt portraying the fierce Afzal Khan, audiences can look forward to a grand, emotionally charged cinematic moment that pays tribute to valor and brotherhood. The sequence reportedly features an intense showdown filled with raw emotion, historical authenticity, and visual grandeur. This isn’t the first time Salman and Riteish have collaborated. The actor previously made memorable cameo appearances in Riteish’s hit Marathi film Lai Bhaari and the energetic track Ved Lavlay from Ved. Their bond, both on and off screen, continues to create excitement among fans.

Salman Khan’s Role in 'Raja Shivaji' To Be Powerful

A source close to the production shared, “Salman’s presence brings immense weight and star power to the film. His portrayal of Jeeva Mahala is expected to be impactful and rooted in emotion, reflecting the warrior’s undying devotion to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” ‘You Are the Heart of Our Home’: Riteish Deshmukh Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Wife Genelia (View Post)

Salman Khan's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Salman Khan has a packed lineup. He will next be seen in the high-octane war drama Battle of Galwan, which has already created major buzz with its first-look poster. Fans are also eagerly awaiting updates on his reunion with filmmaker Kabir Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, which promises to blend emotion with grand storytelling once again. With Raja Shivaji, Salman steps into a character that embodies courage, loyalty and sacrifice qualities that resonate deeply with the star’s larger-than-life screen persona.

