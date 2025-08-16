With War 2, the YRF Spy Universe adds its sixth film to what has become a highly profitable franchise for Yash Raj Films. A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the film brings back Hrithik Roshan as rogue ex-RAW agent Kabir, while Jr NTR makes his Hindi debut as antagonist Vikram, another RAW agent on Kabir’s trail. Kiara Advani joins as the female lead, while Ayan Mukerji takes over directing duties from Siddharth Anand, who helmed both War and Pathaan. ‘War 2’: Did Jr NTR Sport ‘Fake Abs’ in His Shirtless Intro Scene? Netizens Are Amused by Bad VFX in Hrithik Roshan-Starrer.

So where does War 2 stand in the franchise’s pecking order? The YRF Spy Universe, retroactively launched with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, really came into being with 2023’s Pathaan, its biggest hit yet. Six films in, and with Alpha—starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari—teased in War 2’s mid-credits and set to release later this year, the franchise has yet to produce a universally loved masterpiece. Still, it has delivered crowd-pleasing action spectacles with distinct fanbases. Like any long-running series, not all entries are equally entertaining—so where does War 2 fit? Let’s rank them all, from worst to best.

Here's our ranking of all films of YRF Spy Universe from Worst to Best.

6. War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

War 2 is a bloated, VFX-heavy misfire that squanders Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s talent in a lifeless outing. Despite a strong opening sword fight and ambitious set pieces, weak green-screen work, flat camerawork, recycled stunts, and underwhelming villains drag it down. A few intriguing twists and a promising Kabir–Vikram dynamic are lost in meandering subplots, unnecessary songs, pacing issues, and continuity errors. Hrithik is committed, Jr NTR shines early on, and Kiara Advani adds glamour but gets sidelined. With dull action and half-baked storytelling, this is the franchise’s weakest link. ‘War 2’ Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Showdown Sinks Under Bad VFX and Brain-Dead Screenplay.

5. Tiger 3

A Still From Tiger 3

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Regrettably, this Tiger sequel is also one of the YRF Spy Universe’s weaker films. Despite one of the year’s most exciting trailers, the editing magic didn’t carry into the final product. Tiger 3 feels overlong and sluggish - something rare for a Salman Khan film, which usually stays engaging even at its worst. Lacking the trademark masala moments, the film sees Salman himself looking disengaged, while Emraan Hashmi’s villain fails to leave a lasting mark. The Pakistan coup subplot adds nothing fresh. The positives? Katrina Kaif still nails the action, and the film briefly springs to life when Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan makes a cameo - though it’s nowhere near as memorable as when Tiger showed up in Pathaan. Tiger 3 Movie Review: Not Even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Cameo Can Save Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Dullest Entry Into YRF Spy Universe.

4. Tiger Zinda Hai

A Still From Tiger Zinda Hai

Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar

Tiger Zinda Hai could have ranked higher if it hadn’t fumbled the all-important third act to glorify its protagonist’s invincibility. Inspired by real-life events, it boasts a gripping premise, a solid supporting cast, and an engaging antagonist in Sajjad Delafrooz’s Abu Usman. Katrina Kaif once again proves why she’s Bollywood’s action queen with a standout fight sequence. Unfortunately, Salman’s performance feels phoned in, and the illogical twists towards the end undo much of the good work. Still, the soundtrack is a winner.

3. War

A Still From War

Directed by: Siddharth Anand

Whatever your gender or orientation, it’s hard to deny that War features the sexiest male introduction in the entire franchise - Hrithik Roshan’s now-iconic entry scene. The film also flirts with a cheeky homoerotic vibe, which adds to its fun. As an actioner, it’s not flawless - the twists can be silly, and the action sequences sometimes feel derivative. But watching Hrithik and Tiger Shroff try to out-dance and out-fight each other remains a franchise highlight. Now after watching War 2, there is also a possibility that you may now see the film in a much better light even if its flaws still persist. War Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s Dynamic Duo and a Thrilling Third Act Make a Deadly Combo in This Action Thriller.

2. Ek Tha Tiger

A Still From Ek Tha Tiger

Directed by: Kabir Khan

If War has the sexiest hero intro, Ek Tha Tiger has the most badass one. The first film in the YRF Spy Universe still boasts some of the franchise’s best action, but its true strength lies in its romance. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry is unmatched by any of the sequels, and the soundtrack remains memorable. The third act may be predictable and a bit overdrawn, but it’s still one of Salman’s best action roles - and he actually seems to be trying here, unlike what he does later in the same franchise.

1. Pathaan

A Still From Pathaan

Directed by: Siddharth Anand

Pathaan may lack War’s polish or Ek Tha Tiger’s heart, but it’s brimming with charm thanks to its lead trio. Shah Rukh Khan makes a triumphant comeback after a string of disappointments, infusing Pathaan with swagger, wit, and charisma. Deepika Padukone has never looked more striking, while John Abraham delivers the franchise’s best villain as Jim, who consistently outmanoeuvres the hero almost to the end. Sure, the VFX isn’t flawless and some twists are predictable, but the film’s irreverent tone and energy more than make up for it. And yes - Salman Khan’s cameo here is far better than SRK’s in Tiger 3.

